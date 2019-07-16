App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 11:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt may price 1st tranche of sovereign bonds at $3-4 billion

The move is likely to help the government take advantage of the excess liquidity in global markets and create additional space for corporate bonds in the Indian market

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government's first tranche of overseas sovereign bonds might be issued at $3-4 billion, Business Standard reports. The bonds will likely be issued simultaneously at financial hubs such as London, New York, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the Centre’s intention to issue overseas sovereign bonds during her maiden Budget presentation on July 5.

The move is likely to help the government take advantage of the excess liquidity in global markets and create additional space for corporate bonds in the Indian market.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

related news

Meeting with investment banks will begin in August and discussions will take place to decide which currency the bonds should be linked to, the article quotes government officials as saying.

“The contours of the instrument will be finalised by October, after which the roadshows will commence to attract large institutional investors,” one of the officials added.

Sitharaman, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur and Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg will participate in the roadshows.

Recently, Garg said the maximum limit of the foreign sovereign bonds will be 10 percent of the Centre's budgeted gross borrowing requirements of around $7 lakh crore.

The proposal to raise overseas debt has come under criticism. Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan said the plan comes with several risks but no real benefit.
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 11:47 am

tags #Economy

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.