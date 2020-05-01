App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 01, 2020 03:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt may extend interest equalisation scheme

Under the scheme, exporters get 3-5 per cent subsidy on loans for specified items. It was announced in April 2015 for five years. Addressing a Webinar organised by Ficci, Director General of Foreign Trade Amit Yadav said, “In the weeks ahead, you would be hearing a good news with regard to the extension of interest equalisation scheme.”

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The government may soon extend the interest equalisation scheme, which lapsed on March 31, to shore up the export sector impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said.

Under the scheme, exporters get 3-5 per cent subsidy on loans for specified items. It was announced in April 2015 for five years. Addressing a Webinar organised by Ficci, Director General of Foreign Trade Amit Yadav said, “In the weeks ahead, you would be hearing a good news with regard to the extension of interest equalisation scheme.”

"We are ensuring that exports come back on the track. The export data for March is an indicator; the impact of the present crisis could be seen from the export data of March and that for April would also be similar," a Ficci statement quoted Yadav as saying.

Close
He said the government has been holding regular interactions with the stakeholders in these difficult time, which was "never imagined" .

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 1, 2020 03:06 pm

tags #Economy #government #India #interest equalisation scheme

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 impact | Government looking to raise Rs 10,000 crore via tax-free bonds: Report

COVID-19 impact | Government looking to raise Rs 10,000 crore via tax-free bonds: Report

Asian Paints forays into hand, surface sanitizer segment

Asian Paints forays into hand, surface sanitizer segment

'You Are the Champions': Queen, under lockdown, record health worker anthem

'You Are the Champions': Queen, under lockdown, record health worker anthem

most popular

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.