Govt may cap royalty payment to foreign partners of Indian companies

The Union Cabinet is likely to take up a proposal under which domestic companies may not be allowed to pay hefty amounts to their foreign partners for technology collaboration or brand name. The centre is planning to cap royalty payments and increase withholding tax, a source said.

These restrictions on royalty payments to foreign partners is something the Ministry of Finance has been planning for a while.

As per the proposal, which is in its final stages and will move to the Cabinet soon, a cap of up to 4 percent will be imposed on royalty payments, the source said.

The finance ministry is said to have consulted the Securities and Exchange Board of India and the Reserve Bank of India on this proposal.

As per an earlier proposal, in case of technology transfer or collaboration, the royalty payment can be capped for the first four years at 4 percent of the product or company’s turnover, for the next three years at 3 percent of turnover, for three years after that at 2 percent of turnover, and thereafter at 1 percent of turnover.

In case of trademark, royalty payments couldn't exceed 1 percent.

It is proposed that royalty payments in excess of the above will require prior approval of the government. If a certain part of the royalty is invested in research and development, then the government may allow additional payouts.

Apart from capping, the government may increase withholding tax on royalty payments.