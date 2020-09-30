172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|govt-may-announce-h2fy21-borrowing-calendar-today-report-5904311.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 01:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt may announce H2FY21 borrowing calendar today: Report

The government borrowed Rs 7.7 lakh crore in the first half of 2020-21 after exercising greenshoe options, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The government might announce its H2FY21 borrowing calendar today, and a steep upward revision in borrowing for the fiscal year is unlikely, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The COVID-19 pandemic had caused poor receipts in H1FY21, and the government had raised spending, the report added.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

First Published on Sep 30, 2020 01:26 pm

tags #Economy #India

