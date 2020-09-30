Govt may announce H2FY21 borrowing calendar today: Report

The government might announce its H2FY21 borrowing calendar today, and a steep upward revision in borrowing for the fiscal year is unlikely, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The government borrowed Rs 7.7 lakh crore in the first half of 2020-21 after exercising greenshoe options, the news channel reported.

The COVID-19 pandemic had caused poor receipts in H1FY21, and the government had raised spending, the report added.

