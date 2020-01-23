App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 05:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt may allow direct listing of Indian companies on foreign exchanges: Report

This would especially help emerging startups in India to have access to a larger pool of investors, thereby easing the process of capital raising.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The government is considering allowing firms to list overseas directly, the Times of India reported. This would especially help emerging startups in India to have access to a larger pool of investors, thereby easing the process of capital raising.

The plan to permit the direct overseas listing of Indian firms would also mean a step towards greater capital account convertibility.

Sources told TOI that the government hopes to enable Indian companies to go global with this move, along with previous decisions like the recently- announced corporate tax cut.

Close

A similar proposal was endorsed by of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in 2018, as per a Business Standard report. The panel, set up by SEBI in June 2018, was tasked with examining the economic benefits of direct listings and various regulatory aspects to facilitate the move. It had also suggested certain ways to encourage foreign companies to list on Indian exchanges.

related news

However, the existing legal framework prevents the same. So, for the government to implement the plan if and when a formal decision in this regard is taken, several laws would need to be amended. This includes the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), the Companies Act and some regulations of market regulator SEBI.

At present, in order to tap foreign investors, Indian firms resort to the American Depository Receipt (ADR) or Global Depository Receipt (GDR) route. Some companies which have already used the same to access the foreign investor pool are ICICI Bank, Infosys, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries, the report added.

Depository receipts are those securities that are listed on foreign exchanges against the shares of listed domestic companies.

However, concerns pertaining to increased volatility in the markets and sudden fluctuations in exchange rates have been associated with higher capital account convertibility. But, sources told the paper that the Reserve Bank of India and the Finance Ministry aim to ensure that the introduction of this move does not add to volatility.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 23, 2020 05:59 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.