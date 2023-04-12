 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt looking to get over 10 states on board this fiscal for setting up think tanks

Apr 12, 2023 / 04:18 PM IST

The 3-year state support mission to set up think-tanks similar to NITI Aayog has a total outlay of Rs 237 cr out of which FY24 budget is at Rs 40 crore.

The Union government expects in-principle agreement by more than 10 states on setting up think tanks in states in this fiscal, sources said.

“The existing planning departments in states can be used for these think tanks which will have professionals and experts. The organisational structure may not be a replica of NITI Aayog,” an official told Moneycontrol.

The Union government feels that Uttar Pradesh to achieve its target of a $1 trillion economy needs concerted efforts where a state think-tank will be useful. North-Eastern states like Meghalaya and Tripura need think tanks for special guidance in agriculture and sericulture, he said.

The state think tanks will involve IITs and IIMs wherein they can be funded to help in research for a particular state.