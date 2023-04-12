Govt looking to get over 10 states on board this fiscal for setting up think tanks

The Union government expects in-principle agreement by more than 10 states on setting up think tanks in states in this fiscal, sources said.

“The existing planning departments in states can be used for these think tanks which will have professionals and experts. The organisational structure may not be a replica of NITI Aayog,” an official told Moneycontrol.

The Union government feels that Uttar Pradesh to achieve its target of a $1 trillion economy needs concerted efforts where a state think-tank will be useful. North-Eastern states like Meghalaya and Tripura need think tanks for special guidance in agriculture and sericulture, he said.

The state think tanks will involve IITs and IIMs wherein they can be funded to help in research for a particular state.

While some states like Gujarat should join this in this fiscal, others like West Bengal are not likely to come on board. Tamil Nadu too has a clear view and may not agree with a state think tank. NITI Aayog is currently has initiated discussions with the states on this. The three-year state support mission to set up think tanks similar to NITI Aayog has a total outlay of Rs 237 crore out of which the FY24 budget is Rs 40 crore. Think tanks in states will help larger streamlining of planning and the idea is to strengthen capacity building where schemes are being done endogenously.