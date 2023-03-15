 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt likely to keep April-September borrowing under 60% of FY24 goal: Report

Reuters
Mar 15, 2023 / 01:55 PM IST

India aims to raise 15.43 trillion rupees ($187.18 billion) from the market in the financial year starting April 1, higher than the 14.21 trillion rupees it raised this year.

The Indian government's borrowing for April-September is likely to be between 55% and 58% of its gross borrowing target for next fiscal year, two government officials said on Wednesday, to front-load expenditure and keep bond supply closer to market expectations.

"The government is planning to keep its borrowing (at) 55%-58% in the first half of the year. A final decision would be taken after consulting with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 27," said one of the officials.

The officials did not want to be named as they are not authorised to speak to the media. A finance ministry spokesperson did not immediately reply to a Reuters email seeking comment.