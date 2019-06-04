App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 11:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt likely to infuse Rs 40,000 crore in PSBs in FY20: Report

The announcement might be made when the budget is presented on July 5

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The government could infuse Rs 40,000 crore in public sector banks (PSBs) in the current fiscal year, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The move will help state-run lenders improve their balance sheets and enable them to boost lending.

The announcement is likely to be made when the budget is presented on July 5, the report said.

Close

“This capital will be used to support credit growth and help some weaker banks maintain regulatory norms,” a government official told the paper.

related news

The government could release the amount after the banks announce their results for the first quarter of FY20, the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has in the past few months removed six banks from its prompt corrective action (PCA) framework, which restricts lending by PSBs.

Central Bank of India, IDBI Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank and United Bank of India are still under PCA framework.

In FY19, the government injected Rs 1.6 lakh crore into state-run lenders.

“Some of this (the capital) can be can be given as growth capital or in case there is a merger and it is needed to give that merged entity some cushion,” an official told paper.

Bank credit grew 11.7 percent in April, higher than 10.5 percent recorded in the same month last year, the report said citing RBI data.

 
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 11:01 am

tags #banking #Budget 2019 #Economy

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.