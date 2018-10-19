App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2018 12:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt likely to appoint new CEA in next 1-2 months

The government on June 30 invited applications for the appointment of CEA on deputation basis after Arvind Subramanian quit the office ahead of completion of his term.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government is likely to appoint a new chief economic advisor (CEA) in the next one or two months, sources said. A search committee appointed by the finance ministry is expected to finalise the list of suitable candidates soon and appointment is likely in 1-2 months, they said further.



The finance ministry has appointed a search committee headed by former Reserve Bank of India governor Bimal Jalan to shortlist candidates for the post. Economic affairs secretary Subhash C Garg and B P Sharma, secretary, department of personnel training are also members of the selection panel. Subramanian was appointed as CEA on October 16, 2014, for a 3-year term and was given an extension last year. His official contract was till May 2019.

Subramanian is currently a visiting lecturer of public policy at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government and a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.
First Published on Oct 19, 2018 12:05 pm

tags #CEA #Economy #Finance Ministry #government #India

