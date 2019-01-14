App
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2019 07:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt launches global technology challenge to build houses in shorter time

Under the initiative launched by the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U), the government will hold 'grand expo-cum-conference' in March where stakeholders will showcase their best technologies to build houses.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday launched the Global Housing Technology Challenge (GHTC) among stakeholders, a move aimed at introducing best technologies that seek to construct houses in a shorter period of time with lower cost.

Builders can opt for identified technologies for timely delivery of their projects.

The PMAY-U, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2015, aims to construct more than one crore houses and ensure "Housing for All by 2022" by providing financial assistance to the beneficiaries.

The ministry has so far sanctioned around 68.5 lakh for construction under the PMAY (U). Around 1.5 million houses have been handed over to beneficiaries.

Speaking at an event which also saw launch of GHTC websites and mobile app, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister emphasised that there is a need to look for new emerging, disaster-resilient, environment friendly, cost-effective and speedy construction technologies.

He called for a paradigm shift in technology transition using large-scale construction under the PMAY-U as an opportunity to get the best available construction technologies across the globe.

The technologies identified at the March conference will be implemented on a pilot basis to see the results.

Puri envisioned to source technologies from all over the world and identify those that would be suitable for adoption in India.

At the event, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said that the time frame for construction of houses in the country must be reduced to four to five months.
First Published on Jan 14, 2019 06:56 pm

tags #global technology #Hardeep Singh Puri #PMAY #Union Minister

