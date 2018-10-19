App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2018 11:12 AM IST | Source: PTI

Govt imposes anti-dumping duty on certain steel products from China

JSW Steel Ltd, Sunflag Iron & Steel Co, Usha Martin, Gerdau Steel India, Vardhman Special Steels and Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd had jointly filed an application before DGTR for initiation of investigations and levying of anti-dumping duties on some steel products.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India has imposed anti-dumping duties of up to USD 185.51 per tonne for five years on certain varieties of Chinese steel to guard domestic players from cheap imports from the neighbouring country. The revenue department imposed the duty based on recommendations of the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), according to a government notification.

JSW Steel Ltd, Sunflag Iron & Steel Co, Usha Martin, Gerdau Steel India, Vardhman Special Steels and Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd had jointly filed an application before DGTR for initiation of investigations and levying of anti-dumping duties on some steel products.

In its anti-dumping investigation, the DGTR stated that dumped imports of 'straight length bars and rods of alloy steel' from China have increased in absolute terms during the period of probe (2016-17).

While recommending the anti-dumping duty, DGTR said the goods have been exported to India from the China below normal value and the domestic industry has suffered material injury on account of the imports.

The duty has been imposed in the range of USD 44.89 to 185.51 per tonne on import of 'Alloy bars and rods in straight length, whether or not hot rolled, hot drawn, cold drawn, cold extruded, peeled bar, surface machined, polished, bright bar, forged'.

"The anti-dumping duty ... shall be effective for a period of five years (unless revoked, superseded or amended earlier) from the date of publication of this notification in the Official Gazette and shall be paid in Indian currency," the notification said.

The product finds end use application across various segments and sectors including forging, automobiles, auto components, crank shaft, springs, gears, fasteners, cement plants, power plants, turbines, ship-building, and railways, among others.

Imports of straight length bars and rods of alloy steel from China have increased to 1,80,959 tonnes in 2016-17 from 56,690 tonnes in 2013-14. India's total imports rose to 2,56,004 tonnes in 2016-17 from 1,32,933 tonnes in 2013-14.

The demand of this steel in India too increased to 16,69,653 tonnes in 2016-17 from 15,14,795 tonnes in 2013-14.

Domestic steel manufacturers always flag concerns over the imports from the neighbouring country, with which India has a huge trade deficit.

The trade gap with China has increased to USD 63.12 billion in 2017-18 from USD 51.11 billion in the previous financial year.

In general, the purpose of anti-dumpinmg duty is to eliminate injury caused to the domestic industry by the unfair trade practices of dumping so as to re-establish a situation of open and fair competition in the Indian market, which is in interest of the country.
First Published on Oct 19, 2018 11:03 am

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.