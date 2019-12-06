App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Dec 06, 2019 02:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt implementing 'one nation, one ration card' facility on pilot basis: MoS Food

Responding to queries during the Question Hour, the Minister said the inter-State portability of ration card will soon be tried in one more cluster of six states.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/@PIB_India
Image: Twitter/@PIB_India

The Centre's ambitious 'One nation and one ration card' initiative is being implemented on a pilot basis in a cluster of six states, Minister of State for Food Danve Raosaheb Dadarao said in Rajya Sabha on Friday.

"The 'One nation, one ration card' trial is going on in a cluster of states comprising Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat. The pilot will be soon done in another cluster of six states. Total 12 states will be ready," he said.

The government aims to implement the 'one nation, one ration card' facility across the country from June 1, 2020. This facility will largely cover migrant labourers and daily wagers. Under the initiative, eligible beneficiaries would be able to avail their entitled food grains under the National Food Security Act from any Fair Price Shop (FPS) in the country using the same ration card in any part of the country.

On mechanism to check fake ration cards, the Minister said electronic point of sale (ePoS) machines are installed at ration shops to check fake cards. About 75 crore beneficiaries have been covered so far under the National Food Security law against the target of 81.35 crore, he added.

While raising supplementary on transparency in distribution of foodgrain to ration shops, Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Bachchan requested the government not to use abbreviations like AAY (Antodaya Annna Yojana) and PDS (Public Distribution System) in replies as many are unaware of such short forms.

First Published on Dec 6, 2019 02:40 pm

tags #Economy #India #one nation #one ration card

