Govt hiring in 2020-21 falls to lowest level in three years: Report

(Representational image)

Amid the harsh economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, hiring by the Centre and state governments has fallen to the lowest level in three years.

Hiring by the central government fell 27 percent in FY21, while states hired 21 percent fewer people, Mint reported citing data from the National Pension System (NPS).

The Centre hired 87,423 people in 2021-21, significantly lower than 119,000 people recruited on permanent payrolls in the previous fiscal year, the report said.

States hired a combined 389,052 people in FY21, 107,000 less than the number hired in FY20.

According to a report by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) published on May 10, 7.35 million people lost employment in April 2021, during the second wave of COVID-19 cases in the country.

The employment rate fell from 37.6 percent in March to 36.8 percent in April, the report said.

Rating agency ICRA has pegged India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth at 2 percent in the fourth quarter of FY21.

The lockdowns and other COVID-induced restrictions in several states are expected to impact economic growth in the first quarter of the current fiscal year (FY22).