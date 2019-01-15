App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 04:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt going ahead with merger of nationalised banks despite opposition from industry: CPI(M)

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) politburo, in a statement, said it was concerned over the "haste" in which it was being done.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The CPI(M) on Tuesday said the government was going ahead with the merger process of three nationalised banks in haste, ignoring opposition from the entire industry.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) politburo, in a statement, said it was concerned over the "haste" in which it was being done.

"The politburo is deeply concerned at the unseemly haste with which the government of India has been going ahead with the merger/amalgamation process of three nationalised banks viz. the Vijaya Bank, the Bank of Baroda and the Dena Bank, ignoring the collective opposition of the employees and officers of the entire industry," it said.

The Left party claimed that while the merger of these banks was being justified by the government on the ground of strengthening and consolidating them, in reality, they will further be weakened.

"The problems of public sector banks emanate from the deliberate default in loan-repayment by big corporate houses. The solution lies in stern action by the government for outright recovery of the huge loan amounts from these defaulter corporates with penalty, instead of the futile exercise of merger," it said.
First Published on Jan 15, 2019 03:52 pm

tags #Business #Companies #CPI(M) #Economy #government

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.