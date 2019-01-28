App
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 08:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt formulating draft national scrap policy: Steel Minister

The government is formulating a draft National Scrap Policy, Union Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh said on Monday.

Currently, the country's requirement of scrap is around 8.3 million tonne (MT) and a large portion of the requirement is met through imports, he said.

"A National Scrap Policy is being drafted which will be ready in a few months. This will make available nearly 7 MT scrap in the country. Steel produced out of scrap is of good quality and is environment friendly," the minister said.

The government is also planning to set up scrap-based steel plants in north and west parts of India to augment the country's production capacity, Singh had earlier said.

Stressing that the scrap-based steel plants are environment-friendly, energy-efficient and cost effective, he said these plants would be on the lines of 'melt and manufacture' steel technology used in the US.

"I would like you to deliberate on the cost-benefit analysis of setting up scrap-based steel plants in north and west India. These regions are important from the perspective of scrap-availability and steel import hubs. The plants will have the capability to produce special high-grade steels, a pre-requisite for 'Make in Steel'," he had said.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 08:12 pm

#Economy #government #national scrap policy #Steel Minister

