App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 06:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt fiscal deficit touches Rs 4.32 lakh crore in Q1, 61% of budget target

The fiscal deficit was 68.7 percent of 2018-19 budget estimate in the year-ago period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government's fiscal deficit touched Rs 4.32 lakh crore for the June quarter, which is 61.4 percent of the budget estimate for 2019-20 fiscal.

In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit or gap between expenditure and revenue was Rs 4.32 lakh crore during at June-end, as per the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on July 31.

The fiscal deficit was 68.7 percent of 2018-19 budget estimate in the year-ago period.

Close

The government estimates the fiscal deficit to be at Rs 7.03 lakh crore during 2019-20.

related news

The government aims to restrict the fiscal deficit at 3.4 percent of the GDP in the current fiscal, same as the last financial year.

The CGA data showed that revenue receipts of the government during April-June, 2019-20 was 14.4 percent of the Budget Estimate (BE). It was 15.5 percent of BE in the year-ago period.

In absolute terms, revenue receipts stood at Rs 2.84 lakh crore at June-end 2019. During the entire year, the revenue receipts has been pegged at Rs 19.77 lakh crore.

The capital expenditure was 18.8 percent of the BE. This compares with 29 per cent in the year-ago period, the CGA said.

Total expenditure during April-June period stood at Rs 7.21 lakh crore or 25.9 percent of BE. It was 29 per cent of BE in the corresponding period last fiscal.

The government has pegged its total expenditure during the fiscal ending March 2020 at Rs 27.84 lakh crore.

The CAG said the fiscal deficit figure shown in monthly accounts during a financial year is not necessarily an indicator of fiscal deficit for the year as it gets impacted by temporal mismatch between flow of not-debt receipts and expenditure up to that month on account of various transitional factors both on receipt and expenditure side.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jul 31, 2019 06:05 pm

tags #Economy #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.