Govt extends wheat procurement season; asks states, UTS to continue till May 31

The Union government on May 15 asked wheat producing states and union territories (UTs) with procurement closing dates expiring early to continue procurement till May 31, 2022. Apart from this, the government also directed the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to continue with wheat procurement under the central pool.

The decision, which comes amid requests by states and UTs to continue the procurement process, is expected to benefit farmers, according to a government statement.

For states such as Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir, the last day of wheat procurement has been extended till May 31. While for Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the last day has been finalised as June 15. For Rajasthan its June 10, Uttarakhand is June 30 and for Bihar, the last day for procurement is July 15.

The government added that under the central pool, wheat procurement is progressing smoothly in Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2022-23. The states where the procurement are taking place include Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Gujarat, Bihar and Rajasthan.

Under the central pool, this year the procurement of wheat has been less in comparison to the previous RMS 2021-22, due to higher market prices than MSP that has led farmers selling wheat to private traders, the government said.

Earlier on May 13, the government restricted export of wheat to rein in high prices of wheat, except in case of irrevocable letter of credit and requests from neighbouring/food-deficit countries.

Until May 14, 180 LMT of wheat has been procured, which has benefited about 16.83 lakh farmers with MSP value of Rs 36,208 crore.