Government extends PLI scheme to more sectors, approves Rs 15,000 crore for pharmaceuticals

Extending production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to more sectors, the Union Cabinet on February 24 approved a Rs 7,325 crore PLI scheme for laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers and servers, and a Rs 15,000 crore for pharmaceuticals, to reduce imports and boost domestic production.

"Rs 30,000 crore worth of laptops and Rs 3,000 crore worth of tablets are currently sold in India. Of this, more than 80 per cent is imported. As a result of the latest PLI, the government hopes to draw to India the top 5 global companies which control 50 per cent of the international market. A total Rs 3,26,00 crore worth of production will be achieved, of which 75 per cent will be made up by exports," Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, said.

The minister said the pharmaceutical industry is $40 billion and our global contribution is 3.5 per cent but high-end patented drugs still come through imports. The PLI scheme will make India's pharmaceuticals globally competitive.

"We launched PLI scheme for mobile phones in April 2020, with July 31, 2020 being the date of application. Despite this being the height of the coronavirus pandemic, we got submissions from all major global companies. This has led to Rs 35,000 worth of goods have been produced, 22,500 jobs being created and Rs 1300 crore worth of investments into India," Prasad said.