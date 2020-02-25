Govt extends deadline to export balance sugar quota of 2018-19 till March 14

The previous deadline for shipment of balance sugar quota of 2018-19 expired on February 15.
The Centre on Tuesday further extended the deadline for mills to export balance sugar quota allocated during last season of 2018-19 till March 14. An order in this regard has been issued by the Food Ministry.
The government had allowed mandatory export of 5 million tonne of sugar under the Minimum Indicative Export Quotas (MIEQ) for 2018-19 season (October-September) in order to improve the liquidity of mills and ensure payment of cane dues.
