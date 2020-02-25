App
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 10:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt extends deadline to export balance sugar quota of 2018-19 till March 14

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Centre on Tuesday further extended the deadline for mills to export balance sugar quota allocated during last season of 2018-19 till March 14. An order in this regard has been issued by the Food Ministry.

The previous deadline for shipment of balance sugar quota of 2018-19 expired on February 15.

The government had allowed mandatory export of 5 million tonne of sugar under the Minimum Indicative Export Quotas (MIEQ) for 2018-19 season (October-September) in order to improve the liquidity of mills and ensure payment of cane dues.

About 3.8 million tonne of sugar has already been exported under the scheme, as per the official data.

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 10:06 pm

tags #Business #Economy #sugar

