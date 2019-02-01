App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Budget 2019: Rs 17 per day to farmers is an insult, says Rahul Gandhi
Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 04:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt expects Rs 28,000 cr interim dividend from RBI: DEA Secretary

The government has already received Rs 40,000 crore from the Reserve Bank of India during 2018-19, Garg told reporters in the post Budget interaction here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Economic Affairs Secretary S C Garg on Friday said the government expects Rs 28,000 crore from the Reserve Bank as an interim dividend in the current fiscal.

The government has already received Rs 40,000 crore from the Reserve Bank of India during 2018-19, Garg told reporters in the post Budget interaction here.

When asked how much interim dividend the government expects from the RBI, he said, "Rs 28,000 crore".

The decision with regard to interim dividend will be taken in the next board meeting.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 04:08 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #DEA Secretary #Economy #India #S C Garg

