Govt expects Rs 28,000 cr interim dividend from RBI: DEA Secretary

The government has already received Rs 40,000 crore from the Reserve Bank of India during 2018-19, Garg told reporters in the post Budget interaction here.
Economic Affairs Secretary S C Garg on Friday said the government expects Rs 28,000 crore from the Reserve Bank as an interim dividend in the current fiscal.
When asked how much interim dividend the government expects from the RBI, he said, "Rs 28,000 crore".
The decision with regard to interim dividend will be taken in the next board meeting.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 04:08 pm