    Govt expects 'fabulous' response to revamped I-T regime: CBDT chief Nitin Gupta

    The 2023-24 Budget has proposed changes to the new optional tax regime which provides that no tax would be levied on annual income of up to Rs 7 lakh.

    PTI
    February 03, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST
    The benefit of the revamped I-T regime will percolate down to every section of the taxpayer and the government expects a 'fabulous' response to it, a top Income Tax official said on Friday.

    It also allowed taxpayers to claim standard deduction of Rs 50,000 -- a move seen as a push for the salaried class to switch to the new tax regime where no exemptions on investments are provided.

    "The benefit percolates down to every section of taxpayer.... Considering that standard deduction will be available to salaried taxpayers in the new regime, effectively a salaried employee with an income of Rs 7.50 lakh would not be required to pay any tax," Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Nitin Gupta said.