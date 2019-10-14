Govt examining raising default threshold for triggering insolvency code

The government is examining suggestions to raise the threshold of Rs 1 lakh in default for triggering the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) with a view to reducing the number of cases in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas said.

Banks should be looking at other options for recovering loans before invoking IBC, especially in those cases where the amount of bad loans is not significant, he said.

"It has been observed that in few sectors there has been a spate of applications coming where a single class borrower has triggered IBC. If a single homebuyer is triggering IBC because one lakh threshold has crossed or one day default has crossed, an otherwise well functioning company comes to NCLT. It is not a very happy situation. There is feedback...threshold approach has to be looked at," he said.

So that IBC process is not abused by anybody and there would be serious thinking on some sort of threshold approach for class buyers like homebuyers and debenture holders, he said.

The IBC at present can only be triggered if there is a minimum default of Rs one lakh. This process can be triggered by way of filing an application before the NCLT. The process can be initiated by two classes of creditors which would include financial creditors and operational creditors.

In the last three years, 21,000 cases have come to IBC, out of which nearly 10,000 cases have been settled. Of this, 8,500 cases prior to admission and about 1,500 cases resolved through IBC. Over 1,500 cases are ongoing.

"The whole issue of the system getting clogged, these are real issues but the typical approach which will be beneficial is that cases that involve large outstanding and where IBC is the best option should actually take recourse to IBC. Things which are not having smaller outstanding can be better settled outside IBC. IBC is a rigorous process with a lot of phases," he said.

Speaking to media after meeting heads of public sector banks and the Finance Minister, Srinivas said, bankers appreciated and mentioned that they would like to use IBC as the last resort and not as a first resort and where outstanding is too large and things are very complex.

IBC is a very beneficial process in large and complex cases, and smaller exposures may not require IBC, he said while quoting bankers.

The possibility of formula-based distribution is also being considered, he said.

"Formula based distribution is a fairly elaborate thing which can give the best outcome and reduce litigation and reduce the time for disposal with 29A getting settled beyond doubt the only litigation area essentially who gets how much. If that can be resolved in an effective manner that could be a real thing which is being considered," he said.