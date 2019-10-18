App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 02:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt enthusiastic about tax cuts for super rich but shows no concern for slowdown: Sitaram Yechury

Yechury said the signs of the agrarian distress and near-stagnant rural incomes have been there for long but the Modi government is busy with trying to "divide and polarise".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday hit out at the Centre over reports that rural household consumption had slumped to a seven-year low, saying the "callous" government is enthusiastic about writing off unpaid loans of rich borrowers and tax cuts for the super-rich but shows no signs of concern over the slowdown.

Yechury said the signs of the agrarian distress and near-stagnant rural incomes have been there for long but the Modi government is busy with trying to "divide and polarise".

A media report said in the September quarter, rural India grew at five per cent in terms of value, sharply slower than 20 per cent reported in the year earlier. Urban India grew at eight per cent compared with 14 per cent in the year-ago period, he said.

Close

"A callous Central government shows no signs of concern over the slowdown tumbling into a much graver problem. There is enthusiasm in Modi govt only for tax cuts for the super-rich and writing off unpaid loans of rich borrowers.

related news

"The signs of the prolonged agrarian distress and near-stagnant rural incomes have been there for long. But this govt is busy with trying to divide and polarise," Yechury said in a tweet.

He further said that the government's policies have hurt all sections of society.

"Farmers, landless wage workers, workers in cities, youngsters, women looking for jobs, lakhs of sacked workers in auto, textiles and other sectors, industry workers, small entrepreneurs: its an endless list: Modi govt's policies have hurt all sections, except rich cronies," he tweeted.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 18, 2019 02:32 pm

tags #economic slowdown #Economy #India #Sitaram Yechury #Tax

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Make every wish come true
10% CashBack on Apparel
10% CashBack on Electronics
Swipe & Win iPhone 11 every hour