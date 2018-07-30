App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 04:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt does not maintain job creation data under Make in India: C R Chaudhary

"Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion coordinates action plans for 15 manufacturing sectors, while Department of Commerce coordinates 12 service sectors," he added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government today said it does not maintain any data with regard to jobs created under its Make in India initiative. "No such data is maintained centrally," Minister of State for Commerce and Industry C R Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

He was replying to a question on details of the new jobs created and people employed since the start of Make in India initiative in September 2014.

The initiative was launched to make India a global manufacturing hub.

He said that the government has taken several steps to enhance manufacturing competitiveness in the country since 2014 which includes providing quality infrastructure, reducing logistics cost, skill development and adoption of technology.

He said that the initiative is now focused on 27 sectors as against 25 earlier.

"Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion coordinates action plans for 15 manufacturing sectors, while Department of Commerce coordinates 12 service sectors," he added.

The new revised list of 27 sectors includes aerospace and defence, automotive and auto components, pharmaceuticals and medical devices, biotechnology, and legal services.
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 04:02 pm

tags #C R Chaudhary #Economy #India #Make in India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.