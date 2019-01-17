App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 07:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt developing national rubber policy: Suresh Prabhu

The policy by the commerce and industry ministry will address issues that will boost productivity, the minister said at the inaugural function of the 10th edition of India Rubber Expo 2019, here, according to a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Union minister for commerce and Industry and Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu on Thurday said the government is developing a National Rubber Policy to address various issues concerning the sector.

The policy by the commerce and industry ministry will address issues that will boost productivity, the minister said at the inaugural function of the 10th edition of India Rubber Expo 2019, here, according to a statement.

He said the rubber industry will continue to grow faster, create more employment opportunities, increase exports and add to the economic output of India.

Stating that India will become a 5 trillion dollar economy in the next few years, Prabhu said the share of manufacturing sector es expected add 20 per cent to this and the rubber industry can make a significant contribution to this.

A multi-pronged strategy is being formulated to boost India's exports, he said adding that during the last 13-14 months, India's exports have grown at 10 per cent, despite the slowdown in the global economy.

The government is working towards entering into free trade agreements with Africa and Latin America, where the first priority is the benefit of Indian industry, he added.
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 06:58 pm

tags #Economy #India #national rubber policy #Suresh Prabhu

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.