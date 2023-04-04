 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt removes windfall tax on crude oil production, slashes it on diesel

Moneycontrol News
Apr 04, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST

India had in July imposed the windfall tax on crude oil producers and levies on exports of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel after private refiners wanted to make gains from robust refining margins in overseas markets, instead of selling it at home.

Govt cuts all windfall tax on crude

Government has cut windfall tax on crude oil production to nil from 3,500 rupees ($42.56) per tonne effective from Tuesday, according to a government notification.

The windfall tax on diesel has been slashed to Rs 0.5 per litre from Re 1 per litre earlier. There is no windfall tax on petroleum and ATF.

Windfall tax is levied by governments when an industry unexpectedly earns large profits. The tax was levied in July last year as high energy prices led to soaring profits for oil producers.

Since then, windfall taxes for crude oil have declined from Rs 23,250 per tonne in July 2022 to Rs 3,500 per tonne as of 21 March 2023, mimicking Brent Crude Oil prices.