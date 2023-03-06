 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Govt considers raising palm oil import tax to help rapeseed farmers

Reuters
Mar 06, 2023 / 03:02 PM IST

The increase in the tax on palm oil could lift local prices, making the tropical oil a little less competitive than rival soyoil and sunflower oil.

Palm Oil

India, the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils, is considering raising its import duty on palm oil to help support local farmers reeling from a crash in domestic rapeseed prices, government and industry officials said on Monday.

The increase in the tax on palm oil could lift local prices, making the tropical oil a little less competitive than rival soyoil and sunflower oil.

"We have proposed an increase in import duty on palm oil to support rapeseed prices," said a government official, who declined to be named in line with official rules.

"Rapeseed supplies from the new season are putting pressure on prices, which have fallen below MSP (minimum support price)," said the source referring to the government-set rate which acts like a benchmark for the domestic market.