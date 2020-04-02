App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2020 10:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt considering import restrictions on tyres

The industry has time and again raised concerns over rising imports of tyres from countries like China.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government is considering a proposal to put import of tyres under the restricted category to promote domestic manufacturing, according to sources. Currently, there are no restrictions on tyre imports. Putting restrictions will mean the importer will have to seek a licence for inbound shipments.

In the third week of March, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade had sought the views of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on the matter as domestic tyre manufacturers have long been demanding restrictions on imports, the sources said.

The industry has time and again raised concerns over rising imports of tyres from countries like China.

Close
However, the sources added that given the disruption in the global supply chain due to the COVID-19 outbreak, it is very unlikely that the DPIIT would agree on the proposal.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 10:40 pm

tags #Business #Economy

most popular

Exclusive: PNB expects Rs 5,000-crore fresh slippages in Q4; no lay-off post merger, says MD & CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Exclusive: PNB expects Rs 5,000-crore fresh slippages in Q4; no lay-off post merger, says MD & CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Coronavirus pandemic | HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers

Coronavirus pandemic | HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers

As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.