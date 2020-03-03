App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 06:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt collects Rs 7.52 lakh crore direct tax in April-January

Thakur said the last advance tax instalment is due in March 2020, and hence it is little premature to predict the final collection of direct taxes for the current year at this stage.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image: Anurag Thakur
File image: Anurag Thakur

The government has collected over Rs 7.52 lakh crore as direct taxes till January 31 of the current fiscal, Parliament was informed on Tuesday. The Revised Estimate (RE) has pegged the target for collection of direct taxes for the current fiscal, which ends on March 31, at Rs 11.70 lakh crore.

"The total amount collected under direct tax collection, as on 31st January, 2020 is Rs 7,52,472 crore," Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha. Direct Tax includes corporate and income tax.

He said the last advance tax instalment is due in March 2020, and hence it is little premature to predict the final collection of direct taxes for the current year at this stage.

Close

In a separate reply, Thakur said RE for current fiscal has projected revenue receipts at Rs 18.50 lakh crore, lower than Rs 19.62 lakh crore projected in the Budget.

related news

"Lower estimated RE 2019-20 in respect of corporation tax, taxes on income, customs duty , excise duty annd Goods and Services Tax have resulted in the revenue receipts being lower than the budget targets," Thakur said.

The fiscal deficit estimated for the current fiscal has been revised upwards to 3.8 per cent of GDP, from the budgeted 3.3 per cent.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 05:59 pm

tags #Anurag Thakur #Business #Economy #India #Rajya Sabha

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.