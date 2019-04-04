App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 10:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt close to meeting fiscal deficit target of 3.4%: Subhash Chandra Garg

The government in the interim Budget in February revised upward the fiscal deficit target to 3.4 per cent from 3.3 per cent of GDP estimated earlier for the financial year ended March 31.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg on Thursday said the government is close to meeting fiscal deficit target of 3.4 per cent for 2018-19.

The government in the interim Budget in February revised upward the fiscal deficit target to 3.4 per cent from 3.3 per cent of GDP estimated earlier for the financial year ended March 31.

"We are very close to meeting (fiscal deficit)," he said when asked whether the government has met fiscal deficit target for 2018-19.

"Some numbers are still to come. So, we will wait for a couple of days. There will always be some shortfall but sum and substance of that is what is the net impact on the deficit," he said on the sidelines of the CII event here.

related news

The government at many occasions had indicated that there might be some shortfall on indirect taxes collection side during 2018-19 but not on the direct tax front.

Direct tax collection was revised upward to Rs 12 lakh crore. The government had originally budgeted to collect Rs 11.50 lakh crore in 2018-19 from direct taxes, which included corporate tax and personal income tax.

Likewise, in 2018-19, GST collection is pegged at Rs 6.43 lakh crore (Revised Estimate), which is lower than the targeted Rs 7.43 lakh crore (Budget Estimate).

On the indirect tax front, customs collection in 2018-19 is pegged at Rs 1.30 lakh crore (RE).

Speaking at the event, Garg said the financial sector in India has to be cognizant of the changes that are happening in the different elements of the economy.

He outlined three main areas that need investment, these areas being infrastructure, digital economy and circular economy.

Garg also said that the infrastructure sector in particular needs more investment and we need the top global government pools of sovereign and pension funds to invest in India.

Digital infrastructure required non-traditional sources of finance such as private equity and venture capital funds.
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 09:52 pm

tags #Business #Economy #fiscal deficit #India #Subhash Chandra Garg

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

LeT Militant Arrested in J&K's Baramulla

Rahul Gandhi Promises Rafale Probe, Says 'Chowkidar' Will be in Jail

Businessman Arrested After Pistol Accidentally Goes Off in Delhi Coffe ...

BSNL Employee Union Opposes VRS, Seeks 4G Spectrum for Telco Revival

Few Incidents of Attacks on Minorities Can't Become Symbolic of A Nati ...

'This is Our Promise': P Chidamabaram Says No Tax Burden Will be Put o ...

Cong Takes a Jibe at 'Angry' Smriti Irani, Who Wants to Be Like Amitab ...

Prakash Ambedkar's Statement Violation of Instructions, He Will be Boo ...

Actor Rajpal Yadav Seeks Congress Ticket to Contest LS Polls from Delh ...

Advani breaks silence, says BJP never regarded those who disagree with ...

India's domestic air passenger traffic records double-digit growth in ...

JPMorgan's Dimon says bad mortgage rules hindering growth of US econom ...

RBI Policy: 'Blue sky' expectations meet some clouds

Congress just stirred the hornet’s nest with its manifesto

Brent oil resumes climb to $70 on tightening global supply

Rate-sensitive stocks trade mixed post policy announcement; banks flat ...

Nifty Bank rallies 10% since February monetary policy, analysts see fu ...

RBI Monetary policy: Central Bank cuts GDP forecast to 7.2% from 7.4%

Lok Sabha Election 2019: In a first for Odisha, former IAS and IPS off ...

In Kerala's Malappuram, underage girls brainwashed into marriage with ...

Shazam movie review: DC finally realises borrowing the Marvel formula ...

RBI cuts repo by another 25 bps: Central bank’s rate cut spree and t ...

Malaysia Open 2019: PV Sindhu's capitulation against unseeded Sung Ji- ...

Donald Trump claims India is one of the 'highest taxing nations', crit ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

How the British transformed, subjugated the Punjab through canals — ...

Huawei P30 Pro first impressions: Ready to retake the smartphone photo ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC v SRH match at Kotla: Vijay Shankar departs as ...

Chhappak: Picture of Deepika Padukone on the sets goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan felicitated with honorary PhD by The University of Law, ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic's release date rescheduled, confirms producer ...

IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians issue Barinder Sran an Emoji Punishment kit f ...

Exclusive: News of Salman Khan acting in a horror film titled Aadamkho ...

Blank trailer: Debutant Karan Kapadia makes a powerful entry alongside ...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby now has a new favourite name

PM Narendra Modi biopic postponed, Twitter takes a dig at unfulfilled ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.