App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 12:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt, Chinese e-tailers may discuss customs duty evasion on gifts today

At present, overseas gifts and trade samples up to Rs 5,000 and 10,000, respectively, are exempt from customs duty

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government will hold talks with Chinese e-commerce companies such as AliExpress, Club Factory and Shein over evasion of duties on gifts, Business Standard reports.

The meeting has been called by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes Customs (CBIC) and will have representation from Amazon, Flipkart, FedEx and DHL.

At present, overseas gifts and trade samples up to Rs 5,000 and 10,000, respectively, are exempt from customs duty.

Close

“We are examining policy level solutions to the issue of misuse of ‘gifts and samples’ provision and ‘low value import’ route under the customs law. Already Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi ports have cracked down on such shipments,” a government official told the paper.

related news

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The government is considering placing an annual limit on the number of gifts and samples a person can receive from abroad, the report said.

Officials are also examining the option of a central registration system, where foreign e-tailers can file their returns, the report said.

“Pre-payment by customers is an option. A flat customs plus Integrated Goods and Service Tax (IGST) rate, mandatory integration between payment gateways like United Payment Interface (UPI), Bhim, Aadhaar Pay and the customs systems such that an id can be generated to track the payment and consignment,” Sachin Taparia, Chairman of LocalCircles, told the paper.

The government is also considering placing a levy as high as 50 percent on goods ordered from Chinese e-commerce marketplaces, The Economic Times reported in July.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 22, 2019 12:10 pm

tags #Business #Economy

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.