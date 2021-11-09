Govt buys over 209 lakh ton paddy so far this Kharif marketing season for Rs 41,066 crore

A farmer works in a paddy field on the outskirts of Agartala, India, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey - RC124552B9F0

The government on Tuesday said it has procured 209.52 lakh tonne of paddy so far in the current Kharif marketing season for over Rs 41,066.80 crore.

The Kharif marketing season (KMS) 2021-22 runs from October to September.Food Corporation of India (FCI) is the government’s nodal agency for the procurement and distribution of foodgrains.

In a statement, the Food Ministry said 209.52 lakh tonne of paddy has been purchased till November 8 of the ongoing Kharif marketing season.

Paddy has been procured from Chandigarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Telangana, Rajasthan, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Bihar, it said.

"As a result of which, about 11.57 lakh farmers have been benefited with an MSP value of Rs 41,066.80 crore," it added. The paddy procurement is progressing smoothly this year, as was done in previous years.