Govt bond yields at 'unjustified' levels, will stabilise soon: Economic Affairs Secy

Government bond yields are at "unjustified" levels and should "moderate" going forward, the government's economic affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Garg has said.

On Friday, the benchmark 10-year government bond yield ended 5 basis points higher at 7.82 percent. It had breached the psychological barrier of 8 percent in the second week of June.

"On every fundamental aspect, current yields are unjustified, spreads (margins) are too high… The yields today are possibly not justified on fundamentals. And therefore, they should, as things stabilise, come back to more moderate levels," Garg said on the sidelines of an event organised by industry body FICCI.

Garg said that any increase in yields is a matter of concern, but that yields have come off their recent highs. "There has been some edginess, some concern on oil, American yields, fiscal (slippages)...but all these are settling down," he said.

India's government bonds have been among the worst performing sovereign bonds in the Asian market over the past five months, amid concerns relating to increasing crude oil prices, higher fiscal slippage and a faster-than-expected rise in US treasury yields.

A higher yield is an indicator of greater risks to the economy. Bond prices and bond yields move in opposite directions. A rise in bond yields leads to fall in bond prices, thereby reducing the value investors' bond holdings.

Besides hurting banks, which are among the largest investors in government bonds, higher bond yields are pushing up borrowing cost for the government as well as corporate India.

Garg said the government's borrowing programme is very evenly spread and will not increase in the second half of FY19, contrary to the market's fears.

In March, the government had said it plans to borrow Rs 2.88 lakh crore between April-September in FY19, compared to Rs 3.72 lakh crore in the same period in FY18.

Experts estimated that the government could borrow more in the second half of the current fiscal year, as it is usually the time when demand for credit picks up the most.

"If you take that post buy-back reduction, and some funding from the National Small Savings Fund, what we have done is borrowing more than 50 percent of our requirement in the first half itself. So, there is no back-loading in the second half," Garg said.

He also said the government will issue floating-rate bonds, but categorically denied that the borrowing will be met through private placement of government securities.