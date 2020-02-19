App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2020 04:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt approves Rs 4,558cr scheme for the dairy sector: Prakash Javadekar

Briefing reporters about the decisions taken by the Cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said that this scheme will take the "White revolution" to the next level.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image (REUTERS/Amit Dave)
Representative Image (REUTERS/Amit Dave)

The government on Wednesday approved a Rs 4,558-crore scheme to promote the dairy sector which will benefit about 95 lakh farmers.

He further said that the Cabinet has also decided to raise the benefit under the interest subvention scheme from 2 per cent to 2.5 per cent.

He further said that the Cabinet has also decided to raise the benefit under the interest subvention scheme from 2 per cent to 2.5 per cent.

Both the decisions are aimed at benefitting the farming community, the I&B minister added.

First Published on Feb 19, 2020 04:05 pm

tags #dairy sector #Economy #India #Prakash Javadekar

