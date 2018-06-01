App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Govt approves construction of 1.5 lakh houses for urban poor

The latest approval entails an investment of Rs 7,227 crore with central assistance of Rs 2,209 crore, the ministry said in a release.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Centre has approved construction of 1.5 lakh houses for urban poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), taking to 47.52 lakh the tally of houses under the programme so far, the Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Ministry said.

The approval was given in the 34th meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee at its meeting held here yesterday, it added.

Andhra Pradesh was sanctioned 56,512 houses, while Uttar Pradesh got 23,060, Madhya Pradesh 17,920, Jharkhand 14,526 and Maharashtra 13,506 houses.

Other states for which houses were approved included Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Punjab and Assam.

With the latest approval for construction of affordable houses, the cumulative figure under under PMAY(U) has reached 47.52 lakh houses, the release said.

Under the PMAY(U), the HUA Ministry targets construction of 1.2 crore houses for urban poor by 2022.
First Published on Jun 1, 2018 08:01 am

tags #Economy #India #Real Estate

