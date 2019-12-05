App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Dec 05, 2019 05:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt approves allocation of 5 coal blocks, to generate Rs 17,136 cr revenue

The ministry had initiated the auction process for 27 coal mines for non-regulated sectors previously.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Centre on December 4 approved allocation of five coal blocks, including two to Birla Corporation and one to Vedanta, and said the mines will generate a revenue of Rs 17,136 crore for the government. For the first time, the successful bidders shall have the flexibility to sell 25 per cent of the coal produce in open market.

"The ministry of coal, after a long gap of four years, has approved the allocation of five coal mines," the Coal Ministry said in a statement.

This was the result of the auction conducted by the Centre last month.

Close

The ministry had initiated the auction process for 27 coal mines for non-regulated sectors previously.

related news

Of the five mines, two were allocated to Birla Corporation Ltd and one each to Vedanta Ltd, Prakash Industries Ltd and Powerplus Traders Pvt Ltd.

The revenue of Rs 17,136 crore will be generated over a period of 30 years.

"...the successful bidders shall have the flexibility to sell 25 per cent coal produced in the open market. This will boost coal production in the country and reduce the dependence of industries on imported coal," the statement said.

It is also envisaged that this step will generate huge revenue for state governments, where the mines are located, in the form of upfront amount, royalties and other applicable taxes, it added.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 5, 2019 05:08 pm

tags #Birla Corporation Ltd #Business #coal #Coal Ministry #Economy #India

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.