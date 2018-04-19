App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 19, 2018 07:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt approaches RBI to relax NPA norms for MSMEs

The MSME ministry has sought an extension of the NPA classification period from the current 90-day window up to 180 days.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government has approached the Reserve Bank to relax norms for non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans in case of small and mid-sized businesses to help them tide over the cash crunch problem.

The MSME ministry has sought an extension of the NPA classification period from the current 90-day window up to 180 days.

"As far as the NPA norms of RBI are concerned, during that window, where that relaxation was given, efforts are being made to get it further extended," Additional Secretary in the ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), Ram Mohan Mishra told reporters here.

Mishra said MSME Secretary A K Panda had attended a meeting with Reserve Bank of India nearly a month ago on the issue and the Department of Financial Services is also working on the issue.

An accounts turns NPA if it is not serviced for 90 days. In case of small businesses and SMEs, payments come usually late. Once they miss the 90-day period and fall in the NPA category, their credit line is cut.

In the absence of vibrant factoring or trade receivable market, small business and SME face the issue of timely credit availability.

As per some estimates, banks are sitting on unrecognised stressed loans worth Rs 7.7 lakh crore in corporate and SME sectors and expect around 35 per cent of them to slip into the NPA category in the next few months.

tags #Economy #government #MSME #NPA #RBI

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.