you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 09:55 AM IST | Source: PTI

Govt appoints Tarun Bajaj as Director on RBI Central Board

"The Central Government has nominated Tarun Bajaj, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India as a Director on the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India vice Atanu Chakraborty," RBI said in a statement on Wednesday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government has appointed Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj as a director on the central board of Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Bajaj replaces Atanu Chakraborty, who retired on April 30.

The nomination of Bajaj is effective from May 5 and until further orders, it said.

The nomination of Bajaj is effective from May 5 and until further orders, it said.

Prior to taking over as Economic Affairs Secretary, Bajaj, a 1988 batch IAS officer, was the Additional Secretary in Prime Minister's Office.

related news

Before joining the Prime Minister's Office in 2015, Bajaj was Joint Secretary in Economic Affairs Department, looking after multilateral funding agencies division.

He worked as Joint Secretary and Director in the Department of Financial Services.

As a Joint Secretary in the Department of Financial Services for four years, he was looking after the insurance division.

First Published on May 6, 2020 09:50 am

tags #Economy #India #RBI #Reserve Bank of India #Tarun Bajaj

