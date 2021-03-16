English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch LIVE:Attend an exciting live session on 'The Future of Supply Chain Automation' today @ 2:30pm.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Govt always makes efforts to revive PSUs that can be revived: Prakash Javadekar in Lok Sabha

During the Question Hour in Lok Sabha, Javadekar said the effort always is to utilise full capacity of PSUs.

PTI
March 16, 2021 / 01:37 PM IST
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said the government always makes efforts to revive public sector undertakings that can be revived.

During the Question Hour in Lok Sabha, Javadekar said the effort always is to utilise full capacity of PSUs.

"There is always an effort to ensure that those units which can be revived are revived," he asserted.

The minister further said the government has approved the revival, merger, or restructuring of some public sector undertakings (PSUs).

"Some of them are Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Ltd, Hindustan Steelwork Construction Ltd, Richardson & Cruddas Ltd, NEPA Ltd, Hooghly Printing Company Ltd, Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd, Mahanagar Telecom Nigam Ltd (MTNL) and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL)," he said.

Close

Replying to a question, Javadekar said BSNL and MTNL are strategic assets.

"And in strategic sector, there will be government presence and there will be private companies also," he said.

He also clarified that the government is not privatising Life Insurance Corporation of India.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Economy #India #Prakash javdekar #PSU
first published: Mar 16, 2021 01:37 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.