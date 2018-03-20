Government's flagship programmes being sidelined, says Parliamentary Standing Committee report

The government's much touted flagship infrastructure schemes are struggling. The reason: paucity of funds. According to a report compiled by the Parliamentary Standing Committee (PSC) on urban development, the government's six top infrastructure initiatives spent just 21 percent of the total allocated funds of over Rs 48000 crore. These flagship programmes include Amrut, Hriday, Smart Cities, Swachh Bharat, National Urban Livelihood Mission and the PM Awas Yojna for Housing.

The committee says it is surprised to note the percentage share of allocated funds given to the government's flagship programmes remains around an average of 1.59 percent since 2014-15 and no substantial increase is given despite the mandate to implement some of the highly ambitious missions.

According to the report, the urban development ministry was allocated less than 50 percent of the Rs 8.6 lakh crore in funding that they had asked for in the Budget.

For the Smart City mission only 1.8 percent has been utilised from the Rs 10000 crore that were allocated.

Even for the housing for all mission, the urban development ministry hasn't used more than 20 percent of the funds that were allocated. As a result only 25 lakh houses of the total 120 lakh have been completed so far or are under construction.

The Swacch Bharat mission also suffers from lack of spending with the ministry only having spent 38 percent of allocated funds which is a little over Rs 2000 crore.

CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan, caught up with experts to find whether the government has promised more than it can deliver.