App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Mar 20, 2018 09:41 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Government's flagship programmes being sidelined, says Parliamentary Standing Committee report

The committee says it is surprised to note the percentage share of allocated funds given to the government's flagship programmes remains around an average of 1.59 percent since 2014-15 and no substantial increase is given despite the mandate to implement some of the highly ambitious missions.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

The government's much touted flagship infrastructure schemes are struggling. The reason: paucity of funds. According to a report compiled by the Parliamentary Standing Committee (PSC) on urban development, the government's six top infrastructure initiatives spent just 21 percent of the total allocated funds of over Rs 48000 crore. These flagship programmes include Amrut, Hriday, Smart Cities, Swachh Bharat, National Urban Livelihood Mission and the PM Awas Yojna for Housing.

The committee says it is surprised to note the percentage share of allocated funds given to the government's flagship programmes remains around an average of 1.59 percent since 2014-15 and no substantial increase is given despite the mandate to implement some of the highly ambitious missions.

According to the report, the urban development ministry was allocated less than 50 percent of the Rs 8.6 lakh crore in funding that they had asked for in the Budget.

For the Smart City mission only 1.8 percent has been utilised from the Rs 10000 crore that were allocated.

related news

Even for the housing for all mission, the urban development ministry hasn't used more than 20 percent of the funds that were allocated. As a result only 25 lakh houses of the total 120 lakh have been completed so far or are under construction.

The Swacch Bharat mission also suffers from lack of spending with the ministry only having spent 38 percent of allocated funds which is a little over Rs 2000 crore.

CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan, caught up with experts to find whether the government has promised more than it can deliver.

tags #Economy

most popular

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC