Government's fiscal deficit to be around 8% of GDP, says former RBI governor Subbarao

subbarao_49107736

Former RBI governor Duvvuri Subbarao on December 16 said that the government's fiscal deficit can be around 8 percent of the GDP for the current and next year.

Furthermore, the former central bank governor said the GDP figure of the second quarter did not capture the impact of the COVID-19-induced distress of the informal sector.

The Indian economy in the July-September quarter 2020-21 had contracted by 7.5 percent from the same quarter last year. India had reported an unprecedented 23.9 percent contraction in the GDP year on year in April-June quarter this year.

Subbarao also noted that a big challenge for the central bank will be to battle inflation.

The Wholesale Price Index-based inflation in India rose to a nine-month high to 1.55 percent in November. The retail inflation in India had eased to 6.93 percent in November against 7.61 percent in October.

Speaking at an event by Confederation of Indian Industry, Subbarao also said there will be no fiscal consolidation if the govermnent continues to deviate from the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2003 (FRBM Act, 2003).

Former chief economic advisor Shankar Acharya said: "The Reserve Bank of India expects that in the second half of the year that is Q3 and Q4 of this fiscal year, India's GDP will essentially recover to pre-COVID-19 levels, that is the year on year growth rate will be marginally positive; I think this projection from the RBI to be a little on the optimistic side."

Noting the recovery measures from the deep decline in output due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, Acharya noted that the upliftment of the lockdown in phases after 10 weeks resulted in becoming a major source for the return of the supply side.

Acharya also remarked that the monetary policy by the central bank is extraordinarily expansionist both in terms of the interest rates and the quantity variables. The fiscal policy of the government resulted in making the deficits of the central and state governments expand very sharply, he pointed out.