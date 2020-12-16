MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Government's fiscal deficit to be around 8% of GDP, says former RBI governor Subbarao

The Wholesale Price Index-based inflation in India has risen to a nine-month high to 1.55 percent in November. The retail inflation in India had eased to 6.93 percent in November against 7.61 percent in October.

Shreeja Singh
December 16, 2020 / 06:11 PM IST
subbarao_49107736

subbarao_49107736

Former RBI governor Duvvuri Subbarao on December 16 said that the government's fiscal deficit can be around 8 percent of the GDP for the current and next year.

Furthermore, the former central bank governor said the GDP figure of the second quarter did not capture the impact of the COVID-19-induced distress of the informal sector.

The Indian economy in the July-September quarter 2020-21 had contracted by 7.5 percent from the same quarter last year. India had reported an unprecedented 23.9 percent contraction in the GDP year on year in April-June quarter this year.

Subbarao also noted that a big challenge for the central bank will be to battle inflation.

The Wholesale Price Index-based inflation in India rose to a nine-month high to 1.55 percent in November. The retail inflation in India had eased to 6.93 percent in November against 7.61 percent in October.

Close

Related stories

Speaking at an event by Confederation of Indian Industry, Subbarao also said there will be no fiscal consolidation if the govermnent continues to deviate from the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2003 (FRBM Act, 2003).

Former chief economic advisor Shankar Acharya said: "The Reserve Bank of India expects that in the second half of the year that is Q3 and Q4 of this fiscal year, India's GDP will essentially recover to pre-COVID-19 levels, that is the year on year growth rate will be marginally positive; I think this projection from the RBI to be a little on the optimistic side."

Noting the recovery measures from the deep decline in output due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, Acharya noted that the upliftment of the lockdown in phases after 10 weeks resulted in becoming a major source  for the return of the supply side.

Acharya also remarked that the monetary policy by the central bank is extraordinarily expansionist both in terms of the interest rates and the quantity variables. The fiscal policy of the government resulted in making the deficits of the central and state governments expand very sharply, he pointed out.
Shreeja Singh
TAGS: #COVID19 #Dr Shankar Acharya #Dr. Subbarao #Fiscal policy #GDP #India #inflation #monetary policy #Reserve Bank of India
first published: Dec 16, 2020 06:11 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.