App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2019 12:42 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Government wants RBI to buy out stressed assets of shadow banks: Source

The government has also asked the central bank to consider a one time waiver to banks from classifying some real estate loans as bad loans, the government official, who declined to be named, said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India's finance ministry wants the Reserve Bank of India to set up a fund to buy out stressed assets of the country's top 25 shadow lenders, a government source told reporters on Thursday.

The government has also asked the central bank to consider a one time waiver to banks from classifying some real estate loans as bad loans, the government official, who declined to be named, said.

However, the RBI has opposed the idea of opening its balance sheet to buy toxic assets of the non-banking finance companies, the official said, adding discussions were ongoing.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 28, 2019 12:35 pm

tags #Banks #Economy #government #India #Nirmala Sitharaman

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.