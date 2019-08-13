App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 12:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Government to soon ask professional bodies, gig economy companies to file jobs data: Report

A notification for a framework on compiling the data is likely to be sent soon.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Professional bodies and service providers will soon have to compile data on the jobs created, according to a report in The Economic Times.

The government has identified 23 organisations that will be asked share the number of professionals registered, the report said.

The professional bodies will include companies that hire lawyers, chartered accountants and architects. Service providers in the gig economy, such as Ola and Uber will eventually be added to the list.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

A notification for a framework on compiling the data is likely to be sent soon, a source told the publication.

The subject has already been discussed at a high-level meeting, the source added.

The Labour ministry or Statistics ministry will collect and compile the data, the report said.

The quality of jobs data available in India has been questioned recently. The government uses Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) enrolment as the formal indicator of job creation.

Unemployment for the period of July 2017 to June 2018 rose to 6.1 percent, a 45-year high, data released by the National Statistical Office revealed (NSO) revealed.

 

First Published on Aug 13, 2019 12:49 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.