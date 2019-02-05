App
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 05:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Government to make additional borrowing of Rs 36,000 in current fiscal

However, the government has decided to borrow additional Rs 36,000 crore through two tranches of Rs 18,000 crore each during March 11-15 and March 18-22.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The government has decided to raise additional Rs 36,000 crore through dated securities to fund its expenses during the current financial year. As per the calendar issued previously, the last tranche for borrowing through government bonds was to complete in the week ending March 8, 2019.

However, the government has decided to borrow additional Rs 36,000 crore through two tranches of Rs 18,000 crore each during March 11-15 and March 18-22.

"To enable institutional and retail investors plan their investments efficiently and provide transparency and stability to the government securities market, an indicative calendar for issuance of government dated securities for the remaining period of the fiscal year 2018-19 (February 4 to March 31) has been prepared in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)," an official statement said.

Like in the past, the Centre will continue to have the flexibility to bring about modifications in the above calendar in terms of notified amount, issuance period, and maturities, among others. It can also issue different types of instruments, including instruments having non-standard maturity, and floating rate bonds, including retail inflation-linked bonds, it said.

This will depend upon the government requirement and evolving market conditions and other relevant factors, after giving due notice to the market, it said.

"The calendar is subject to change, if circumstances so warrant, including for reasons such as intervening holidays," it said.

The government, in consultation with the RBI, reserves the right to exercise the greenshoe option to retain additional subscription up to Rs 1,000 crore each against any one or more of the above security, indicated in the auction notification, it said.

However, the exercise of the greenshoe option within one or more securities in an auction will be within the overall notified amount for the auction, it said.
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 05:23 pm

tags #Economy #India

