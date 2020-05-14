App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 05:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Atmanirbhar Bharat | FM Sitharaman announces special credit facility of Rs 5,000 crore for street vendors

Around 50 lakh street vendors will be able to avail credit via this scheme as they restart their businesses once the lockdown is lifted.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A special credit facility of Rs 5,000 crore for street vendors will be launched by the government within a month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during her media briefing on May 14.

This scheme, she said, will facilitate easy access to credit for street vendors who have been largely affected by the nationwide lockdown. Around 50 lakh street vendors will be able to avail credit via this scheme as they restart their businesses once the lockdown is lifted.

An initial working capital of up to Rs 10,000 per person will be made available under this facility, the finance minister added.

Close

The initiatives announced today by FM Sitharaman focus on migrant workers, small farmers, street vendors, small traders, and self-employed people.

related news

These announcements were part of the second tranche of measures under the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package that Prime Minister Modi outlined as Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan in his May 12 address to the country.

FM Sitharaman announced the first tranche of measures under this package yesterday. The announcements covered micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), housing finance companies (HFCs) and microfinance institutions (MFIs), real estate, discoms, contractors as well as a few tax-related measures.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 14, 2020 05:17 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #India #Nirmala Sitharaman

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Here are three measures FM Sitharaman has announced for migrant workers

Here are three measures FM Sitharaman has announced for migrant workers

Sanofi walks back after saying US would get coronavirus vaccine first

Sanofi walks back after saying US would get coronavirus vaccine first

Atmanirbhar Bharat package: NABARD to provide Rs 30,000 crore additional refinancing for farmers, says FM

Atmanirbhar Bharat package: NABARD to provide Rs 30,000 crore additional refinancing for farmers, says FM

most popular

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.