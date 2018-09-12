App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 04:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Government sets up office of GST Commissioner (Investigation) to deal with tax evasion

Neeraj Prasad has been appointed the first Commissioner in the office of GST-Investigation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The revenue department has created the office of Commissioner GST (Investigation) to deal exclusively with enforcement issues like search, seizure and arrest, as it looks to crackdown on tax evaders.

Initially, the government was going slow on enforcement action to give time to the industry to adjust to the new tax regime.

With most of the loose ends tied up with regard to Goods and Services Tax (GST), the revenue department has now decided to focus on enforcement with a view to shore up revenues by checking tax evasion.

As per the instruction issued by Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Commissioner GST (Investigation) will deal exclusively with policy issues and legislative matters, concerning enforcement aspect namely, search, seizure, arrest, prosecution and compounding under GST Act, Excise Act and matters relating to Service Tax.

related news

Commissioner (Investigation) will also monitor the work of Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGSTI) and GST field formations in relating to investigation of cases, search and seizure operations on searches, arrests etc.

Neeraj Prasad has been appointed the first Commissioner in the office of GST-Investigation.

The commissioner will also coordinate with DGGSTI and Direcorate General of Analytics and Risk Management (DGARM) in analysing and disseminating intelligence to the field formations.

It will act as a nodal agency for inter-departmental coordination relating to investigation and enforcement agencies and conduct research and studies to monitor and ascertain modus operandi of evasion.

AMRG & Associates Partner Rajat Mohan said: "Creation of new post for Commissioner (GST- Investigation) indicates that government is serious on weeding out tax evaders and with this new creation they are aligning and empowering a single authority for the quick response on matters related to enforcement aspect especially search, seizure, arrest, prosecution and compounding".

Goods and Services Tax (GST), which subsumed over a dozen local taxes, was rolled out on July 1, 2017. The government has set a target to collect Rs 1 lakh crore monthly revenues from GST this fiscal, but the actual mop up has fallen short of the target month after month.

The sole exception was the month of April in which the numbers exceeded Rs 1 lakh crore. The collections stood at Rs 94,016 crore in May, Rs 95,610 crore in June, Rs 96,483 crore in July and Rs 93,960 crore in August.

Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan Partner L Badri Narayanan said there will be a definite push for enforcement and investigation and for capacity building to deal with evasion in trading of goods post imports.

"These are indications that the government is getting ready for enforcement as more than a year has passed since the roll out of the new tax regime," Badri Narayan said.
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 04:32 pm

tags #Economy #GST #India

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.