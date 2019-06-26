App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 08:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Government sets up high-level committee to reduce India's import dependence

The committee will be headed by Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha.

Kamalika Ghosh @GhoshKamalika

The government has set up a committee to implement policies required to reduce dependence on imports.

The committee will be headed by Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha and will have Secretaries from departments of commerce, industrial policy and promotion, skill development, revenue, defence production, steel, petroleum, electronics and telecommunications.

"The panel will have its task cut out. It has to identify products which can be made in the country and will also devise ways of manufacturing those products in the country to cut down dependence on imports," a senior government official said.

India's imports roughly account for about $450 billion per year. In 2017-18, the inbound shipments grew about 20 percent to $460 billion. Oil imports during the last fiscal rose 25.47 percent to $109.11 billion.

A rise in imports of intermediates and raw materials reflect growing economic activities. However, inbound shipments of final goods impact domestic manufacturers.

Presently, over 60 percent of APIs or pharmaceutical ingredients are imported from China. Experts have raised concerns over India's dependence on APIs from China.

First Published on Jun 26, 2019 08:10 pm

