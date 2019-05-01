GST collection jumps to Rs 1.13 lakh crore in April, highest since its roll out in 2017.

The government recorded the highest Goods and Services Tax collection since its roll out for April.

The government reported a 10.05 percent year-on-year rise in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collected in April 2019. The government reported a total gross GST collection of Rs 1,13,865 crore for the month.

Collections have been gradually increasing since August.

It hit a record high last month of Rs 1.06 lakh crore, up from Rs 97,247 crore in the month before due high compliance and increased number of returns.

Of this, Central Goods and Services Tax collected was Rs 21,163 crore, while State Goods and Services Tax was Rs 28,801 crore. Integrated GST collected stood at Rs 54,733 crore, including Rs 23,289 crore collected on imports.

Cess collected stood at Rs 9,168 crore, including Rs 1,053 crore received on imports.

The total number of GSTR 3B Returns filed for the month of March up to April 30 was 72.13 lakh.

The government settled Rs 20,370 crore to CGST and Rs 15,975 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement.

Further, Rs 12,000 crore has been settled equally from the balance IGST on a provisional basis between the Centre and states.

The total revenue earned by the central government and state governments after settlements in April stood at Rs 47,533 crore for CGST and Rs 50,776 crore for SGST.

Revenues in April are 16.05 percent higher than the monthly average of GST revenue in FY 2018-19 (Rs 98,114 crore).