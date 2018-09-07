App
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 01:52 PM IST | Source: PTI
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 01:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Government procures 38 million tonnes rice so far in 2017-18; exceeds target

The government had procured 34.35 million tonnes during the last marketing year (October-September), surpassing the target of 33 million tonnes set for that year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Centre's rice procurement has surpassed the target at 38 million tonnes so far in the ongoing 2017-18 marketing year that will end this month, a senior food ministry official said Friday. The rice procurement target set for this year was 37.5 million tonnes.

"Rice procurement is coming to closure this month. So far, we have procured 38 million tonnes. We have purchased more than the target set for this year," the official said

Much of the rice was purchased from states like Punjab, Chattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. Over 33 percent of the country's total rice production has been procured at the MSP.

The paddy is procured at the minimum support price (MSP). State-run Food Corporation of India (FCI) and state agencies have undertaken procurement operation.

For the current year, the government has fixed paddy MSP of 'common' grade variety at Rs 1,550 per quintal, while that of 'A' grade variety at Rs 1,590 per quintal.
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 01:50 pm

tags #Economy #India #rice

