App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Mar 13, 2018 09:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Government pegs sugar output at 27.2 million trillion for 2017-18

Sugar output of India, the world's second largest producer after Brazil, stood at 20.3 million tonnes in 2016-17 marketing year (October-September).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government on Tuesday pegged the sugar production estimate at 27.2 million tonnes for the ongoing 2017-18 marketing year ending September, lower than the industry's projection of 29.5 million tonnes for the period.

Sugar output of India, the world's second largest producer after Brazil, stood at 20.3 million tonnes in 2016-17 marketing year (October-September).

Industry body ISMA has revised upward sugar production estimates for the current marketing year to 29.5 million tonnes. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Food CR Chaudhary said sugar production is estimated at 27.2 million tonnes for the current marketing year.

"With carry over stock of 4 million tonnes and estimated production of about 27.2 million tonnes, the availability of sugar in the country during 2017-18 is estimated to be about 31.2 million tonnes," he said.

related news

The minister said sugar availability will be more than the estimated annual demand of 25 million tonnes. Sugar production in top three producing states of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka is pegged at 10.1 million tonnes, 9.05 million tonnes and 3.15 million tonnes, respectively, in 2017-18 year, according to the data placed before Parliament.

In a separate reply, the minister said that the country had a stock of 15.8 million tonnes till February of this year. On exports, he said about 5.5 lakh tonnes of sugar has been exported up to January, out of which 99 percent has been done under the Advance Authorisation Scheme.

The government will take necessary measures at appropriate time to promote export of sugar, if required, depending upon the domestic production and availability, he added.

tags #Business #Economy #India #sugar

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC